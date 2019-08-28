As Model N (MODN) Share Value Rose, Lyon Street Capital Decreased Its Holding; Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose While Profund Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 83.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 165,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 32,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 198,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 179,009 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 27,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 145,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 117,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 9.05M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 352,539 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Viking Glob Investors LP has 0.54% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.29 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il reported 7,750 shares. 210,211 were accumulated by Hartford Mngmt. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 90,880 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.83 million shares stake. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 104,654 are owned by Moody Retail Bank Division. M&T Bank & Trust Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Virtu Ltd Liability reported 33,642 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 117,563 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser invested in 1.61% or 181,613 shares. Ftb reported 21,424 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 13,552 shares to 55,725 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,796 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

