As Model N (MODN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; Harris Del Com (HRS) Position Held by First Merchants Corp

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 40,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 365,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 80,582 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Harris Corp Del Com (HRS) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,820 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 29,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Harris Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 360.41% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Northwest Harris County Mud 23, Tx’s Go Bonds; 26/04/2018 – Harris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 27/04/2018 – Harris Corp Announces Sallie Bailey Has Been Appointed to Its Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora, Appointed as the HDBaseT Alliance’s New Chair of the AV Work Group; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Chu: Sens. Harris and Collins Introduce Senate Companion to HEART Act; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Kamala Harris at 53rd Anniversary of Bloody Sunday: “Look to Selma”; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Harris Corporation’s Sr. Unsecured Debt Issuance ‘BBB’

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Harris Corp. (HRS) Secures $51M Delivery Order to Provide Advanced Tactical Communications Equipment to Central European Nation – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of L3 Technologies Jumped in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why United Technologies Needs the Merger With Raytheon – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Model N, Inc. (MODN) CEO Jason Blessing on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Model N Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Model N Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Model N: Unspectacular As Always – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 183,304 shares to 470,450 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,100 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).