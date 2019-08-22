As Model N (MODN) Share Price Rose, Portolan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $11.57 Million; Horizon Investment Services Position in Ciena (CIEN) Has Increased by $522,773 as Share Value Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 1.26M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc. (MODN) by 139.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 680,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 487,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 574,466 shares traded or 94.35% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.78M were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. 7,310 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 37,545 shares. New England Rech And Mgmt reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Waratah Advsr Limited accumulated 188,397 shares. Horizon Ltd Llc reported 46,119 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc holds 142,141 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sadoff Limited Co holds 3% or 937,800 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 13,635 are owned by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 56,803 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0% or 2,321 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 313 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 4,736 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 7,700 shares to 6,758 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ciena (CIEN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Access for More Than 230000 Residents – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, Ciena, and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 122,977 shares to 145,612 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc. by 48,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,537 shares, and cut its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Needham & Company Upgrades Model N, Inc. (MODN) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Model N (NYSE:MODN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity.