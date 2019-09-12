As Model N (MODN) Share Price Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Raised Position by $477,964; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Passport Capital Has Cut Holding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 25,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.80 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.76M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 128,431 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 1.79 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold MODN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.71 million shares or 7.04% more from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 16,900 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.49% or 403,133 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Eam Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 60,171 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 151,504 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 32,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 12,840 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 24,129 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 104,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 10,982 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 41,409 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 0% or 89,887 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 24,733 shares. 651,669 are held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc invested 2.31% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 77,662 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,246 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

