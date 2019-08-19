As Model N (MODN) Market Valuation Rose, Lyon Street Capital Cut Its Position; Mc Donalds (MCD) Holder Maryland Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $444,906 as Stock Value Rose

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 83.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 165,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 32,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 198,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.35M market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 525,074 shares traded or 89.71% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 2,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 27,365 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 25,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $218.83. About 1.67 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trigran Investments Inc stated it has 6.11% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested 0.24% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Boston Partners has 102,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Next Century Growth Limited stated it has 0.3% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 22,511 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 95,945 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc holds 0% or 14,615 shares in its portfolio. 25,200 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). State Street Corp reported 586,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability holds 0.19% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 1.14 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 133,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

