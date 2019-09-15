As Mobl (MOBL) Valuation Rose, Ack Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $973,200; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Price Rose, Water Island Capital Has Upped Position

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 11,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.47M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 2.09 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22; 06/03/2018 Black Knight at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mobl (MOBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.48M, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mobl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 858,169 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,353 shares to 8,778 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 367,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,617 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 2.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold MOBL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 60.43 million shares or 5.14% more from 57.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.