As Mobl (MOBL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ack Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Increased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $10.26 Million

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 193,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.11 million, up from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 7.83M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mobl (MOBL) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 986,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13B, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mobl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 993,045 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 375,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $17.61B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,400 shares, and cut its stake in Gnty (GNTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability has 1.12% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 66,930 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,782 shares. 1.74 million are held by Hawk Ridge Cap Management Limited Partnership. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 300 shares. Axa accumulated 54,700 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 10,398 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 21,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5.29 million are owned by Vanguard Gp. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 134,600 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.04% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.02% or 33,402 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 27,630 shares. S Squared Tech Llc, a New York-based fund reported 553,778 shares.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MobileIron Sets the Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Announcement – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : XOG, HST, CMCSA, S, CELG, COTY, QQQ, MAT, TGNA, PFE, NEM, UAL – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MobileIron Appoints Leslie Stretch to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MobileIron Appoints Brian Foster as SVP of Product Management – Business Wire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Earnings Review: Heading To The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.