As Mobl (MOBL) Market Value Rose, Ack Asset Management Increased by $4.86 Billion Its Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Increased Position by $467,154

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 6,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.30M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mobl (MOBL) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 986,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13B, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mobl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.41M market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 2.29M shares traded or 141.95% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,401 shares to 8,067 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 19,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,199 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million. WADORS PATRICIA L had sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Lc has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nicholas Investment Partners Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 22,136 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 27,196 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 950 shares. Pier Ltd holds 2,142 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 11,446 shares. Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Piedmont Investment owns 12,966 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Capital Management New York reported 0.92% stake. Westover Advsrs Llc holds 1.59% or 12,419 shares. Brown Advisory owns 21,090 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 509,197 shares. 11,846 are owned by Daiwa Securities Group. Pension Ser accumulated 0.19% or 198,458 shares.

