As Mobileiron (MOBL) Valuation Rose, Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Trimmed Its Position; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 816,148 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 672,836 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ack Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Axa has 54,700 shares. Norwest Venture Prns X Lp holds 4.76M shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 600,000 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Evergreen Limited Co holds 104,744 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 113,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 300 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 24,170 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 2.38M shares in its portfolio. 33,131 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 33,402 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Stays Positive Ahead of Powell Speech – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MobileIron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MobileIron (MOBL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MobileIron (MOBL) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Tot Mkt (BND) by 9,493 shares to 34,253 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (USMV) by 6,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).