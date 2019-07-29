As Mobileiron (MOBL) Stock Rose, Norwest Venture Partners X LP Lowered Its Stake; As Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) Stock Price Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.27 Million Its Position

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $762.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 672,739 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 11,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,545 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 52,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 670,098 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct owns 86,660 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Enterprise Financial Service Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 184 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,100 shares. 194,909 are owned by First Trust Advisors L P. First Republic Management Inc, California-based fund reported 17,371 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.19M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 14,401 shares. American Int Grp owns 37,248 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.51% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.04% or 12,937 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Heathbridge Capital Mngmt Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,000 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (NYSE:SQM) by 11,129 shares to 484,797 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 10,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.84 million for 17.66 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 104,744 shares in its portfolio. Hawk Ridge Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.74 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 11,190 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 83,059 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 375,466 shares. 21,248 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 27,095 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 384,270 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Menta Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 364,988 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company holds 2.76M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.