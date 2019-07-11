As Mobileiron (MOBL) Share Price Rose, Norwest Venture Partners X LP Trimmed Its Holding by $17.79 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $678.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 611,694 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 97,710 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 789,840 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 27,224 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 384,270 were reported by First Trust Lp. Vanguard Group owns 5.29M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Mirae Asset owns 49,125 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 1,306 shares. Ack Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2.06M shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 38,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Inc has 11,300 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 361,606 shares.

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 920 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc Inc reported 3,504 shares. Montag A & Assoc reported 9,551 shares. Connable Office has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Advisory Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avenir Corporation accumulated 13,695 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Truepoint reported 0.09% stake. Alesco Advisors Lc reported 177 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reliant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,039 shares. Cap City Trust Fl holds 1.68% or 2,227 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Finance Gru owns 1,148 shares.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11,702 shares to 2,876 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,952 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

