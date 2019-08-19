As Mobileiron (MOBL) Share Price Rose, Norwest Venture Partners X LP Lowered Its Stake by $17.79 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 44.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 13,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 43,721 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 30,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 950,239 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,811 shares to 11,157 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 36,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,844 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large (FNDF).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RayJay On Schlumberger: North American Market Seems To Have Bottomed, International To Lead Growth In Second Half – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger Receives Master Contract From Chevron in GoM – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap Inc stated it has 20,780 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Metropolitan Life reported 14,762 shares stake. M&R Capital Mgmt invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Peddock Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,400 shares. 459,035 were reported by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Harvey Invest Ltd has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 23,010 shares. Intact Invest Inc has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Westfield Capital Mgmt Company Lp accumulated 4,824 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De has 16.28 million shares. Btim Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Savings Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 10,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.14% or 1.21 million shares.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MobileIron Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “MobileIron (MOBL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MobileIron (MOBL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 16,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Co holds 2.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp holds 11,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 5.26M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 11,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 1.54M shares. Cooper Creek Ltd Liability Corporation reported 600,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 285,230 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 23,961 are held by Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. 113,969 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Sei Invests has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 33,131 shares. Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).