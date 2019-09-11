As Mobileiron (MOBL) Share Price Rose, Hawk Ridge Management Raised Stake by $1.50 Million; Blume Capital Management Has Cut Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Position by $4.31 Million; Valuation Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 2.67M shares traded or 237.81% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 300,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 1.37M shares traded or 31.90% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And accumulated 11,608 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.18% stake. Thornburg Mgmt owns 1.03 million shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Ltd accumulated 43,600 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 25,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 31,954 shares stake. Steinberg Asset Management holds 97,858 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company owns 18,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Goodhaven Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.92% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ww Invsts invested in 0.05% or 3.77 million shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Sei stated it has 4,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beach Point Cap Management Lp has 43,000 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $107.44 million for 19.46 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 131,285 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).