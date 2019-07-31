As Mobileiron (MOBL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $17.79 Million; Birinyi Associates Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 324,467 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $253.96. About 1.15M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MobileIron Announces Availability of Zero Sign-On Technology for Seamless, Secure Authentication to Enterprise Cloud Services – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MobileIron Sets the Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Announcement – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MobileIron Names Jeroen Nooijen Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Lc stated it has 24,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 219,912 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 83,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 2.00 million shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Moreover, Archon Capital Management Ltd Com has 0.66% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 478,756 shares. S Squared Tech Limited Company has 553,778 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group stated it has 5.29M shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 1.05 million are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 2.76M shares. State Street accumulated 1.40M shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,320 shares to 119,918 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).