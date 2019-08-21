As Mobileiron (MOBL) Market Valuation Rose, Hawk Ridge Management Upped Position; Bce (BCE) Position Maintained by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Bce (BCE) by 8180.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 167,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 169,760 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54B, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Bce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 68,094 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 300,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.92M market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 282,460 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N Y Share (NYSE:UN) by 5,400 shares to 44,134 shares, valued at $2.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrast. (NYSE:MIC) by 425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Cl.A (NYSE:CBG).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares to 910,242 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,623 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.