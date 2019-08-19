As Mobile Telesystems Adr (MBT) Market Valuation Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Cut Stake by $820.20 Million; As Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Share Value Rose, Millennium Management Raised Its Stake

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 133.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 108,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 189,543 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 81,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 328,965 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Adr (MBT) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 108,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41B, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 4.36 million shares traded or 48.79% up from the average. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS STAKE IN OZON.RU TO INCREASE TO 13.7%; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System holds 14,605 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 188,035 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Group accumulated 0.01% or 343,955 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Burney Co holds 0.25% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 136,818 shares. Sei Invests Co has invested 0.03% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 81,810 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 113,540 shares. Btim accumulated 0.31% or 780,812 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 11,846 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 73,845 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 55,507 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.21% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 468,424 shares.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 89,121 shares to 234,060 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 4,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,203 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc A by 34,997 shares to 79,160 shares, valued at $3.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 960 shares, and has risen its stake in James River Group Holdings L (NASDAQ:JRVR).

