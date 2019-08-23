As Mobile Mini (MINI) Valuation Declined, Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Upped Its Position; Quantres Asset Management LTD Increased American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stake by $448,200

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 172,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 613,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, up from 441,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 271,037 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 186.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 1.60M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Cp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,800 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace by 52,440 shares to 260,245 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS).