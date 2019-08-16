As Mobile Mini (MINI) Stock Declined, Sg Capital Management Increased by $9.52 Million Its Stake; As Lear (LEA) Valuation Declined, Elm Ridge Management Has Increased by $710,370 Its Position

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 455,832 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI)

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 495,041 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ma accumulated 87,868 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The reported 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 75,700 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 15,336 shares. Bislett Management Lc has invested 11.96% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Alliancebernstein LP reported 65,444 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Institute For Wealth Management Limited stated it has 0.05% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 6,328 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 666,945 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Moreover, Weber Alan W has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 28,515 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 632,285 shares to 263,026 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 143,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,877 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,049 are owned by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Regal Invest Ltd has 11,083 shares. 12,326 are owned by Stevens Cap Mgmt L P. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3,344 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Atria Investments owns 2,038 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Limited has 680,784 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 38,894 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 114,412 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 71,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning has 3,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 4,934 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has 3,722 shares. Nomura Holdg has 8,448 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.