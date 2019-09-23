As Mobile Mini (MINI) Stock Declined, Friess Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake; Omers Administration Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Share Value Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 187,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 153,091 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, down from 340,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 66,063 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 20,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 915,168 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.87 million, down from 936,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.36. About 798,612 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 40,159 shares to 369,279 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyft Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,826 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 38,777 shares. 3,527 were reported by Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 27,939 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc accumulated 901 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 26,185 shares. Bernzott Cap holds 2.61% or 712,003 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 17,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 13,462 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 766,271 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 35,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,441 shares.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $22.35 million for 16.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 76,749 shares. Oppenheimer Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 736,001 shares. Dana Investment Inc holds 10,113 shares. Fin Architects Inc holds 0.07% or 2,240 shares in its portfolio. 28,182 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment holds 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 274,225 shares. 1,700 are owned by Atwood & Palmer Inc. Todd Asset Management Ltd Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 175,027 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 41,203 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 1,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,117 shares. Winslow Management Ltd Liability invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 0.14% or 5,803 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 477,672 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 7,900 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.