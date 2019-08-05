As Mobile Mini (MINI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sg Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Greenwood Capital Associates Cut Its Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $314,100

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 811,059 shares traded or 10.32% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 154,614 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 30.20 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf by 80,605 shares to 205,885 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN) by 956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,726 are owned by Prudential Financial. Macquarie Grp Incorporated owns 25,956 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank owns 1,041 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc invested 1.91% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 14,200 were accumulated by Comgest Glob Invsts Sas. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,463 shares. 20,072 were reported by Trexquant Invest Lp. Scout Invests Inc has 66,172 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Portolan Mngmt Ltd holds 45,206 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Inc invested in 33,005 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin Incorporated has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 1,076 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.05% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & stated it has 3,518 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Investment holds 0.08% or 12,100 shares. 98 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt. 12,500 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 87,800 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd owns 3,527 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has 7,128 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 52,089 shares. Granahan Invest Management Incorporated Ma invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). American Grp invested in 0% or 33,607 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 131,017 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. 312,237 were reported by Franklin Res Inc. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Goldman Sachs Grp has 853,228 shares.

