As Mobile Mini (MINI) Shares Declined, Bernzott Capital Advisors Lifted by $5.68 Million Its Stake; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Valuation Rose, Sound Shore Management Has Boosted Its Position by $5.11 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 172,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 613,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82 million, up from 441,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 85,182 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 100,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.77M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 2.82M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt Corp reported 560 shares. Raymond James Services, Florida-based fund reported 165,461 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.35% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,079 shares. Putnam Invests Lc accumulated 0.09% or 761,237 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 1.58% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 127,432 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 125,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. General Amer Investors holds 2.13% or 416,511 shares in its portfolio. California-based Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Global Endowment Mngmt LP reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 48,839 shares. Patten invested in 0.19% or 8,530 shares. 5,172 are owned by Stanley. New York-based Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.35% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 92,077 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $69.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 287,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,903 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Generac (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Ltd Partnership owns 2,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com reported 75,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested in 14,493 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 72,729 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 12,478 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc invested in 0.11% or 1.77M shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 6.52M shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 7,128 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 33,436 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 31,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Investment Com owns 69,538 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

