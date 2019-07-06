As Mks Instruments (MKSI) Stock Price Declined, Paloma Partners Management Company Increased Holding; Harris Associates LP Lifted Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $216.03 Million as Shares Declined

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 89.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46B, up from 81.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 32.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video); 22/05/2018 – 8×8 Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (MKSI) by 267.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 12,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,662 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 4,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $78.02. About 196,281 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 1.92M shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $376.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 413,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.81M shares, and cut its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 400 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Llc owns 59,321 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 7,800 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 40,831 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Co holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 266,067 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated reported 0.07% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). California Public Employees Retirement owns 100,191 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Phocas Finance Corp, California-based fund reported 82,234 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Victory Management Inc owns 594,141 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 5,805 shares. Tygh Capital Management reported 0.81% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Ls Investment Llc has 0.02% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (Call) (XLI) by 40,900 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,968 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Metals Mining Etf (XME).