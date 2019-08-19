As Mks Instruments (MKSI) Share Value Declined, Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Cut Position; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Upped Stake by $8.55 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 18,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 94,290 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, down from 112,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 40,842 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 316,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 762,600 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, up from 446,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 22,367 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Capital LP stated it has 0.82% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. 39,102 were accumulated by Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 247,719 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 13,172 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 95,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 182,858 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 42,581 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 134,405 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 54,252 shares. Bamco Ny reported 2.13M shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 21,400 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Techs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 3,049 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares to 714,000 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 264,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 108,416 were reported by American Interest Gp Incorporated. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 94,290 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,487 shares. Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 4,393 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc has 1.42 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 88,381 were reported by Manufacturers Life Communication The. Palouse Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 3,403 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 1.24M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd owns 130,218 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Delaware accumulated 935 shares. Epoch Inv Prns holds 38,707 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

