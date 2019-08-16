As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Valuation Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $342,705; As Thor Inds (THO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Horan Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 424,602 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 60.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 2,373 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 6,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 105,799 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont reported 48,176 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 62,116 shares. Blair William Communication Il owns 9,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 28 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Llc reported 76,385 shares. Sit holds 0.03% or 15,075 shares. 22,185 are held by Aperio Grp Lc. Paloma Management reported 3,744 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Company reported 1.35% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Thomas Story Son Limited Liability has 1.37% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 41,925 shares. Hilltop holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 4,991 shares. Penobscot Communication Incorporated holds 0.06% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 4,830 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 30,342 shares.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Thor Cracking? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Industries sees sales drop in North America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,713 were accumulated by Advisors Asset. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 6,625 shares. 10,060 are owned by At State Bank. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 203 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 9,374 shares. Amer Grp has 0.04% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 108,416 shares. Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability owns 480 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Robecosam Ag invested in 0.01% or 1,300 shares. 1.24M are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 20,011 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Llc accumulated 2,896 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap holds 598,883 shares. Lpl Ltd Co reported 5,578 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 39,587 shares to 271,015 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lam Resarch +7% on Q2 beats, $5B buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Automation Stocks to Buy for the 21st Century – Investorplace.com” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments Is Interesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.