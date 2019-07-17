As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Its Stake; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered Its Visa (V) Position by $1.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 18,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,761 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31 million, down from 215,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 281,452 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 7,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,677 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.94M, down from 628,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $179.15. About 3.36M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares to 341,260 shares, valued at $59.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.67 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap Mgmt Corporation Va has 2.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 56,375 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Old Natl Fincl Bank In has invested 1.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martin & Tn has invested 0.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Federated Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 4.20M shares. Park Presidio Ltd invested in 365,000 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 6,329 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 41,965 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank. Hillsdale Invest reported 1,190 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Ltd has 0.39% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiemann Ltd Co stated it has 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,665 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $86.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 44,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Hostess Brands Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 2,590 shares. 38,707 were accumulated by Epoch Partners. Westwood Group holds 0.19% or 196,761 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 37,141 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 25,965 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,738 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,897 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 506,098 shares. Tygh Mngmt Inc owns 49,468 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 7,961 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 119,196 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 20,011 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 1.83 million shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 15,304 shares.