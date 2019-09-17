As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.76 Million; Shell Asset Management Co Continues to Hold Position in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 22,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 86,849 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77 million, down from 109,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $92.39. About 154,275 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 199.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 3,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,977 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, up from 1,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $338.36. About 240,399 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 86 are owned by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,405 shares. Stephens Invest Management Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.53% or 251,969 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 2,556 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,014 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 723 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Amalgamated Bancorp owns 8,497 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 21,650 shares. 25,584 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bartlett And Lc invested in 200 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15,923 shares to 254,885 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,501 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Commerce reported 7,639 shares. Sit Associate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 24,850 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Llc owns 44,676 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd Company has 1.22% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Davenport & Lc accumulated 5,292 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.04% or 1.22M shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 11,340 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 81,047 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0.01% or 902 shares. 6,000 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company holds 2,896 shares. Phocas Fincl has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 11,180 shares to 340,739 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 117,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN).

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.86 million for 26.86 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.