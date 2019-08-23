As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Stock Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Lowered by $342,705 Its Position; Segall Bryant & Hamill Decreased Its Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holding by $5.38 Million; Shares Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 60.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 2,373 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 6,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 41,672 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 168,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 34,485 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 202,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 48,424 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.86 million for 4.03 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Express Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,968 shares to 54,989 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir System Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 141,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern Industries Inc. (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Greenbrier Outlines Railcar Design Improvements – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Greenbrier To Expand Arkansas Tank Car Facility – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp accumulated 38,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Kennedy Capital Management reported 97,666 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,018 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 402,230 shares. First Advisors LP holds 54,121 shares. First Washington Corporation has invested 1.04% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 113,300 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 10,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Com reported 100 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 720,245 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 251,234 shares.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About MKS Instruments, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKSI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Value Investors Consider MKS Instruments (MKSI) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments to Present at the 21st Annual KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 29, 2019.