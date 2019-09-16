As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Trimmed Its Position; As American Vanguard (AVD) Market Valuation Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Raised Stake by $581,310

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 87.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 12,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 1,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139,000, down from 14,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 241,833 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 38,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% . The institutional investor held 437,924 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, up from 399,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.24M market cap company. It closed at $16.73 lastly. It is down 32.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Vanguard Indicates That Unfavorable Domestic Weather Has Affected Second Quarter 2019 Performance – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Dicks Sporting Goods Profit Tops Views – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Vanguard Acquires Brazilian Agricultural Distributor – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,050 activity. On Friday, August 16 the insider Trogele Ulrich bought $2,560. 5,000 shares were bought by WINTEMUTE ERIC G, worth $70,400 on Thursday, August 29.

