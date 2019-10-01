As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Shares Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Boosted Position by $357,434; Envestnet Asset Management Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $6.74 Million; Stock Price Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.28. About 290,517 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 86,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.74 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 4.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 97,740 shares to 122,332 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 16,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,034 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7,087 shares to 15,552 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.