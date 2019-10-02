As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Share Value Declined, Needham Investment Management Has Increased by $539,000 Its Position; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Share Value Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $10.00 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 1.33M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 103,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.04. About 472,199 shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20,500 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 46 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,246 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 39,452 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Ltd accumulated 0.97% or 86,849 shares. John G Ullman Associate invested in 0.04% or 2,600 shares. Prudential has 0.02% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 153,637 shares. Cap invested 0.13% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Skylands Ltd has 82,225 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 71,584 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.43% or 8,650 shares. Macquarie has 43,505 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company invested in 0.19% or 3.21M shares. Prelude Management Limited Company stated it has 719 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,547 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us owns 181,450 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Electro Scientific Industries sells for $1B – Portland Business Journal” on October 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Increased 148% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MKS Instruments Announces Agreement to Acquire Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MKS Instruments Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment on its Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments Completes Fifth Repricing and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment on its Secured Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05M for 9.61 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Inv Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 43,595 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 719,284 shares. Shell Asset Management has 64,181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Lp has 0.05% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 409,448 shares. Eii Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 90,775 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 684,770 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 16,473 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Lp has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 17,703 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Qs Investors Lc invested in 752,756 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.57 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 34,142 shares.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See home inside Lennar’s new community priced under $200,000 – Houston Business Journal” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock Acquires Cavallo Point, The Lodge At The Golden Gate Bridge, In Sausalito, California – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.