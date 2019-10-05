As Mixt (MIXT) Market Value Declined, Holder Ack Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Hbk Investments LP Has Increased Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.42 Million

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 12,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 33,074 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, up from 20,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 648,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 700,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 65,969 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7

More notable recent MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Major customer win for MiX Telematics in North America – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Large oilfield services company expands contract with MiX Telematics – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MiX Telematics Achieves ISO 27001 Certification – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MiX Telematics to provide LineStar Integrity Services with ELD solution – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Algerian oil & gas industry leader chooses MiX Telematics solution for its fleet management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Analysts await MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MIXT’s profit will be $4.54M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by MiX Telematics Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive â€”J.P. Morgan Private Bank comes to Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

