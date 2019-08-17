As Mitek Sys (MITK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Cut Its Position; Akre Capital Management Maintains Position in American Tower New (AMT)

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 209,281 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22M for 18.35 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.