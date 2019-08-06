As Mitek Sys (MITK) Valuation Declined, Harvest Management Upped by $576,000 Its Holding; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shares Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $95.48 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 284,793 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 502,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.24 million, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $220.06. About 1.15M shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $254,162 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.44% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 14,650 were reported by Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp. Gradient Lc invested in 145 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gabelli Funds Llc owns 92,440 shares. The New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gabelli And Invest Advisers Inc owns 0.17% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 105,720 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 10,411 shares. Geode Cap Llc accumulated 439,529 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 616,225 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 14,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc reported 0.72% stake. Shell Asset Co invested in 0.15% or 35,045 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 1,846 shares. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Argent Trust stated it has 2,051 shares. 2,092 are owned by Provise Mngmt Group Inc Limited Com. Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.33% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,716 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 28,936 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 15.39M shares. Burke Herbert Savings Bank has 0.19% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Intrust Bancorporation Na has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 0% or 5,056 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree has 0.26% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,563 shares. Page Arthur B reported 0.36% stake. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 2,345 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

