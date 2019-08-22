As Mitek Sys (MITK) Valuation Declined, Gradient Investments Decreased Holding; Tjx Cos New (Put) (TJX) Share Value Rose While Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut by $12.65 Million Its Position

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 72,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 73,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 96,947 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Put) (TJX) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 238,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 543,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92M, down from 782,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 10.52 million shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22M for 18.52 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

