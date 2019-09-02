As Mitek Sys (MITK) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Harvest Management Lifted Holding; Sfmg Boosted Its Csx (CSX) Stake by $629,740

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 76,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 245,938 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 225,059 shares to 7,067 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 204,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,143 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.87 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 2,861 are held by Advisory Alpha Limited Com. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.5% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Sei Investments reported 103,385 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 3,144 were reported by North Star Inv Management. 86,737 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 613,365 shares. Virtu Fin Lc holds 0.05% or 12,196 shares. Burney has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 6,505 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 11,523 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) has 0.25% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Does CSX Corporation Generate Its Revenues? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: CSX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: CSX – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Run Away from CSX Stock as It Comes Way off the Rails – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Mitek Systems – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mitek Systems Is Rocketing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mitek Reports 36% Revenue Growth in Record Quarter – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mitek Systems: High Upside Small Cap With Buyout-Suitor Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 432 are owned by Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 39,314 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 268,179 shares. 161,109 are held by Aqr Capital Llc. Teton Advsr stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Domini Impact Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.59% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gradient Invests Ltd reported 145 shares stake. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 15,243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 36,500 shares. Cwm Ltd Company holds 0% or 200 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,884 shares.