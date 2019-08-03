As Mitek Sys (MITK) Stock Price Declined, Harvest Management Upped Position; Comcast (CMCSA) Position Boosted by First Financial Corp

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 273,394 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum And Towne stated it has 8,558 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 52,665 shares. 359,880 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company. Roundview has 26,452 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd holds 517,897 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 6,675 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Inv reported 314,205 shares stake. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.52% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has 0.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.18% or 264,046 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest owns 59,051 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 30,498 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 25,000 shares. Roberts Glore Com Inc Il owns 6,750 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Incorporated, -based fund reported 8,380 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,444 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. American Intl Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 21,385 shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.54% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Rbf Cap Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 15,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny holds 8,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 26,641 shares. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0% or 12,280 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.44% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Vanguard Grp stated it has 1.79M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 195,541 are held by Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Corp. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,862 shares.

