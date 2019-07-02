As Mitek Sys (MITK) Shares Declined, P-A-W Capital Lowered by $840,000 Its Stake; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Value Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $345,600

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $155.68. About 164,639 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 208,011 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 21.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mitek Systems Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.6% – Zacks.com” published on March 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mitek Systems Is Rocketing Higher Today – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek System’s Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from ASG Technologies – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark downgrades Mitek after management departures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $254,162 activity. DEBELLO JAMES B sold 29,550 shares worth $328,596.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. MITK’s profit will be $1.57 million for 62.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Capital reported 4.36% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 69,825 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,030 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 150,224 shares. 15,780 were reported by D E Shaw And Communications. Prescott Group Incorporated Ltd Company holds 1.54% or 616,225 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 67,609 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company owns 15,000 shares. Omers Administration has 250,600 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 63,026 shares stake. Amer Intll Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 3,862 are owned by Meeder Asset.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s the Market Cap Game: Play Along and Guess What These Companies Are Worth – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Add These 5 Relative Price Strength Stocks for Better Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Rent-A-Center, Aaron’s, Casey’s, Magellan Health and NorthWestern – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CASY, WYNN, AZO – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Things You Need to Know Before Casey’s (CASY) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 63,951 shares. Ajo Lp has 219,493 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 33,409 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,346 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Duncker Streett & reported 200 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 125,337 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Research Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 1,144 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Spf Beheer Bv holds 2.26% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 432,949 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.17% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Pnc Fincl Serv Group invested in 2,456 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $552,292 activity.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.42 million for 19.76 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.