As Mitek Sys (MITK) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Has Lowered Stake by $10.44 Million; Cannell Capital Has Increased Its Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stake by $909,230

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 19,767 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 25,319 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.0156 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9944. About 31,492 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 1.04M shares to 759,094 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lee Enterprises continues strong digital transformation; reports fiscal year 2018 results – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lee Enterprises reports double digit digital growth; Q1 FY2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lee Enterprises Announces Board and Corporate Governance Enhancements – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Lee Enterprises, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 45,781 shares to 67,381 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novocure Ltd by 985,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.40M for 19.42 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.