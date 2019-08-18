As Mitek Sys (MITK) Share Value Declined, Harvest Management Boosted Its Holding by $576,000; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 229,552 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings: CCG and DCG Segment in Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioSig-ID Partners with Mitek to Enable Digital Identity Proofing for Fast and Secure Gesture Biometric Enrollment – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 859,885 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 36,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 375,486 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 1.18 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 245,032 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gradient Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prelude Cap Lc reported 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). State Bank Of America De holds 11,680 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 243,952 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 27,065 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 9,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Ltd invested in 140,061 shares or 2.81% of the stock. 13,695 were accumulated by Avenir Corporation. Navellier And Associates invested in 3,660 shares. Wendell David Inc has 0.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scholtz And Limited Liability Company reported 5.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 13,005 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,375 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Ashford holds 887 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Management Limited Co reported 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Scotia Capital has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 284 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp. Sns Financial Grp Inc has 1.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,934 shares. Tctc Holdg Llc has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 191 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cutter And Comm Brokerage reported 1,242 shares.