As Mitek Sys (MITK) Market Valuation Declined, Harvest Management Has Lifted Stake by $576,000; Stockbridge Partners Upped Its Realpage (RP) Stake by $10.30 Million as Stock Declined

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 17,098 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 171,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 3.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.83M, up from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 27,188 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek Expands Auto-Capture User Experience Across All Digital Channels with the Addition of Desktop – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek and JanusID Deliver Real-time Identity Verification to SMBs – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems: A True Tech Diamond In The Rough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Llc stated it has 1.04% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gamco Et Al invested in 15,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm Inc Ny invested in 757,200 shares. Legal & General Group Public Lc has 864,762 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 340,561 shares. Invesco Limited owns 30,086 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 9,182 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 432 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 2,294 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 262,680 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 42,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 21,385 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 45,444 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0% or 1.79M shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $41.59 million activity.