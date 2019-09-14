As Mistras (MG) Stock Price Rose, Bernzott Capital Advisors Raised by $2.12 Million Its Position; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $4.40 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 293,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.77M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 3.87 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 151,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.74 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 98,506 shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 25,454 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Raymond James And Assoc reported 166,576 shares. Commercial Bank reported 10,674 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 92 shares. Carroll Associate invested in 0% or 100 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 39,943 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Fincl has 739,191 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea Corp holds 0.02% or 227,700 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 42,504 shares. Aperio Llc holds 56,318 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Daiwa Secs accumulated 7,595 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,193 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS, worth $13,850. $48,731 worth of stock was bought by Wolk Jonathan H on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 4,944 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 42,830 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 11,866 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 59,664 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). 62,800 were reported by Pacific Ridge Limited Liability. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc accumulated 102,977 shares. Amer Intl Gru Inc holds 11,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). First Mercantile Trust has 0.01% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 4,869 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 21,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 43,713 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,807 shares to 120,158 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.