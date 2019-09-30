As Mistras (MG) Market Valuation Rose, Bernzott Capital Advisors Boosted by $2.12 Million Its Holding; Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Holding Maintained by Cove Street Capital Llc

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 87,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 447,940 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57 million, up from 360,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 307,488 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 151,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.74 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 68,021 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 11,900 shares to 107,815 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in A (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broad Run Invest Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.61% or 971,558 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 1.54 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company stated it has 7,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 211,790 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,488 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 130,081 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 24,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Bernzott Cap Advisors, a California-based fund reported 2.14M shares. Mycio Wealth Partners owns 0.03% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 25,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,368 shares. Moreover, Natl Ser Wi has 0.63% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 38,033 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 59,664 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,285 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $324,193 activity. DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS had bought 1,000 shares worth $13,850. The insider Wolk Jonathan H bought 3,546 shares worth $48,731.