As Mistras Group (MG) Valuation Rose, Rutabaga Capital Management Lifted by $662,350 Its Holding; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Upped Its Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mistras Group Inc. (MG) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The hedge fund held 728,619 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, up from 677,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 99,179 shares traded or 23.97% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $161.93. About 523,023 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. Another trade for 1,038 shares valued at $152,586 was sold by Williams R Sanders.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $810,483 activity. $28,080 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS on Thursday, May 23. Wolk Jonathan H had bought 3,546 shares worth $48,731.