As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Rose, Ghost Tree Capital Trimmed Holding; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Umb Bank N A Has Trimmed Its Holding by $309,582

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 6,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 27,447 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 33,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 476,431 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.11 million are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co. Shine Investment Advisory Services, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,071 shares. Azimuth Limited Company has 0.74% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Horizon Invests holds 0.13% or 71,642 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,211 shares. Murphy Mgmt has 7,925 shares. First Fin In holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21,579 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies has 24,736 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hills Retail Bank & holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 32,523 shares. Iowa Bancorp stated it has 4,860 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kanawha Management Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 1.13 million shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has 663,187 shares. North Mngmt Corporation holds 327,095 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,638 shares to 256,908 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Vipers Etf (VNQ) by 10,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTX, STMP, MIC – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, BL, MRTX – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wainwright sees 310% upside in Outlook Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 175,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 260,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acuta Capital Prns Limited Com owns 41,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Blackrock invested in 2.34 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 71,496 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 2.18M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 7,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,357 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 27,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% or 74,377 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 112,120 shares. Perceptive Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 1.16 million shares. Secor Cap Advsr Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).