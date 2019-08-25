As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Venbio Select Advisor Cut Position by $68.30 Million; Owens Corning (OC) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 28,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 152,253 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 124,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 1.16 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 935,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 3.86 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.12M, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 251,631 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $144.58 million activity. Shares for $18.64 million were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC. Another trade for 275,000 shares valued at $18.98 million was sold by Braslyn Ltd..

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70 million shares to 7.42 million shares, valued at $39.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 1.41 million shares. Massachusetts-based Opaleye Mgmt has invested 2.13% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Lp owns 13,652 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0.04% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Blackrock reported 2.34M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Partner Investment Mgmt Lp owns 1,309 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Lp invested in 0% or 106 shares. American Century Companies Inc holds 0% or 23,446 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability reported 3,558 shares. Ghost Tree Capital Limited Liability Company reported 150,000 shares. Secor Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sarissa Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,351 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 4,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DelMar Pharmaceuticals leads healthcare gainers; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and T2 Biosystems among losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Mirati Therapeutics Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mirati Therapeutics Appoints Jenny Gizzi As Vice President, Human Resources – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,000 shares to 49,589 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH) by 186,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Shell Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 4,168 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 32,980 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 0% or 19,682 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 4,981 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 0.01% or 1.19 million shares. Raymond James Advsrs reported 9,042 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Commonwealth National Bank Of reported 29,731 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 65,612 shares. Amp Capital Investors owns 75,664 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 59,142 shares. Huntington Bank holds 39 shares. 6,828 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York.