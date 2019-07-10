As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Price Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Cut by $18.25 Million Its Position; Financial Counselors Maintains Stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 9,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,313 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 186,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 876,993 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $105.35. About 316,013 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,078 shares to 175,685 shares, valued at $17.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,674 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 674,104 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Bokf Na owns 47,263 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 95,389 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc reported 1,188 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 182 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 21 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 199,509 shares. Rowland And Commerce Counsel Adv has 34,703 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 8,479 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc reported 51,854 shares stake. Voya Investment Limited Co reported 93,154 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 226,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company holds 58,686 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 8,108 shares.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands Remains In Tough Spot – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Swiss Fran by 36,600 shares to 91,800 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S (Put) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $108.83 million activity. $18.98M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Braslyn Ltd.. venBio Select Advisor LLC sold 248,781 shares worth $18.64 million. The insider Johnson Craig A sold $1.04M.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Avoro Advsrs Ltd has 12.24% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3.86 million shares. Driehaus Management stated it has 193,751 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,130 shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 82,434 shares. Ameritas Inv accumulated 1,767 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 47,001 shares. Laurion LP accumulated 0.01% or 9,305 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ameriprise has 152,937 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ghost Tree Cap Limited Liability accumulated 150,000 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 13,590 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,832 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ser Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.