As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raised by $2.19 Million Its Holding; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position Held by Evercore Wealth Management Llc

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 307,538 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 12,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,918 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.74 million, up from 406,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $188.47. About 1.44 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 540 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 1.46M shares. 2,465 were accumulated by Weik Capital. Lenox Wealth Inc invested 1.63% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Condor Cap Mngmt owns 18,088 shares. Csu Producer Resources reported 20,000 shares. 801,050 were accumulated by Haverford Tru. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 200,041 shares. California-based Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc accumulated 38,389 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,186 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,900 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 229,380 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc has 2.58% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 35,174 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,491 shares to 180,953 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,682 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com stated it has 13,314 shares. Sei owns 20,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 13,357 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 3,237 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Com reported 8,542 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 71,765 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 22,849 shares. Acuta Capital Prns Limited Liability Co reported 41,000 shares stake. Amer Century Companies holds 0% or 23,446 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 1,168 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $147.60 million activity. Davis Aaron I. also sold $2.38 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares. Shares for $1.04M were sold by Johnson Craig A on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Braslyn Ltd. sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98M. On Monday, March 18 venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $18.64M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 248,781 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.