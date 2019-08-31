As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Share Value Rose, Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Holding by $18.25 Million; As Hcp Com (HCP) Share Price Rose, Holder Pggm Investments Trimmed Its Stake

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Hcp Inc Com (HCP) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 176,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 8.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.33M, down from 8.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Hcp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 2.42M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 235,575 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 927,722 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.47% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 1.13M are held by Barclays Public Ltd. First Allied Advisory Services has 44,764 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.54% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 428,608 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa has 0.74% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 39,777 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Trust, New York-based fund reported 8,905 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation has 63,267 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont owns 0.16% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 61,045 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 2,908 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 172 are owned by Lenox Wealth Inc. New York-based Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has invested 0.41% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) by 73,694 shares to 504,913 shares, valued at $57.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “HCP, Inc. is a Way to Play Real Estate and Healthcare – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guggenheim softens view on four biotechs in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mirati: Lead Candidate Shows Superiority Over Opdivo In NSCLC – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mirati Therapeutics Appoints Jenny Gizzi As Vice President, Human Resources – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt Lp owns 9,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,351 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd Llc. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 345,349 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 74,377 shares. Northern accumulated 292,066 shares. Sg Americas Llc stated it has 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 47,001 shares. Bvf Il has invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Gp One Trading LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Driehaus Cap Management holds 0.53% or 193,751 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ameritas, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,767 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Artal Gru Sa reported 175,000 shares. Partner Fund Management Lp has 120,166 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 115,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 775,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.