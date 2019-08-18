As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Share Price Rose, Venbio Select Advisor Has Decreased Position by $68.30 Million; Penobscot Investment Management Company Lifted Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE)

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 935,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.12 million, down from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 268,852 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 16,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 115,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 98,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 21.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,635 shares to 43,182 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,018 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Svcs invested in 124,258 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Texas Cap Bank & Trust Tx invested 0.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 25,011 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prns LP holds 1.01% or 43,725 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advisors holds 151,406 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chemung Canal Trust Com holds 2.47% or 243,460 shares. New England Research Mgmt reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 207,871 were reported by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation. Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 0.36% stake. Capstone Advsrs Inc invested in 7,546 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 222,891 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 3.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 255,571 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.25% or 19,471 shares.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares to 10.53M shares, valued at $100.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 13,044 shares. Tekla Management Ltd holds 13,590 shares. Daiwa Group invested in 224 shares or 0% of the stock. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 550 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,866 shares. Baker Bros Advsr L P, a New York-based fund reported 2.51M shares. Creative Planning owns 3,150 shares. Citigroup holds 8,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 112,120 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 0.04% or 4.61 million shares. New York-based Jennison Associate Ltd has invested 0.09% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $194.72 million activity. Another trade for 425,000 shares valued at $29.33 million was made by Boxer Capital – LLC on Friday, March 1. Braslyn Ltd. sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98 million.

