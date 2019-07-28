As Minerals Tech (MTX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake; Joel Isaacson & Company Lowered Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by $349,646

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Minerals Tech Inc (MTX) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,815 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.28 million, down from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Minerals Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 166,799 shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 30/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Extends Core Pet Care Product Line Into Europe; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q EPS $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 01/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Sivomatic Holding B.V; 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASE OF SIVOMATIC IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. It closed at $23.03 lastly. It is up 4.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 233 shares to 47,972 shares, valued at $9.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTX shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Northern reported 0.02% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 584 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 340,552 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 58,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 79,238 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 5,222 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,885 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,521 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 36,800 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 50,025 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Kennedy Capital Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 117,877 shares. Mirae Asset Invs holds 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) or 6,657 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 17.97% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MTX’s profit will be $37.00 million for 12.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,391 activity. CLARK ROBERT L bought $11,728 worth of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) on Thursday, March 14.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,396 shares to 92,489 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nfc Invs Lc has invested 5.41% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 222 were accumulated by Farmers Bancorp. Cambridge Invest Rech stated it has 43,093 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 80,200 are held by Baker Ellis Asset. Advsrs Cap Management Llc holds 521,431 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 12,237 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 9,130 shares. 74,112 were accumulated by Old West Investment Llc. Dana Investment holds 1.34 million shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 30,781 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Highlander Ltd Company has invested 0.84% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Blackrock Inc invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 250,649 were reported by Prudential.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.